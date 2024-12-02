FuboTV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 32,378 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,138 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.
View Our Latest Report on FuboTV
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV during the third quarter worth $27,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV during the second quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FuboTV during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FuboTV by 41.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.
FuboTV Stock Performance
NYSE FUBO traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. FuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $562.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76.
FuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FuboTV
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to Manage Market Volatility
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.