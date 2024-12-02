FuboTV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 32,378 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,138 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,471,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,847.75. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $109,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at $112,846.02. This trade represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV during the third quarter worth $27,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FuboTV during the second quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FuboTV during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FuboTV by 41.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. FuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $562.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76.

FuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

