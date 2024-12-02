FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 437.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David W. Pijor sold 2,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 466,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,641. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FVCB opened at $14.38 on Monday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 million, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

