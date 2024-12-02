G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

G6 Materials Price Performance

G6 Materials stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $591,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

