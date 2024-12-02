Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,751 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $345.97 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.87. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.39, a PEG ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

