Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

