Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $605.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.69 and its 200 day moving average is $561.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $456.45 and a one year high of $606.32. The firm has a market cap of $522.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

