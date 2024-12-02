Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $63.17 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

