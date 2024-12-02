Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $444,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CI opened at $337.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.16 and its 200-day moving average is $338.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.