Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.