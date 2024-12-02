Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 483 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 147,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of UTF opened at $26.01 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 7.27%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

