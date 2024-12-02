GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Position Lowered by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd lowered its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769,013 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $81,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GDS by 1,558.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $19.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.23. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

