GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Short Interest Update

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after buying an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,763,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,140,000.
NYSE:GEV traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.32. 1,584,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,793. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.35.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
