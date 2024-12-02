General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,273.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

