Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 2703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,278,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,123,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,297,000 after acquiring an additional 401,337 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

