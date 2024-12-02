Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.85 and last traded at $119.82, with a volume of 78103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.60.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

