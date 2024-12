Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Insider Neil Biddle Buys 5,833,000 Shares

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV – Get Free Report) insider Neil Biddle bought 5,833,000 shares of Greenvale Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$198,322.00 ($128,780.52).

Neil Biddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Neil Biddle acquired 5,961,071 shares of Greenvale Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$137,104.63 ($89,028.98).

Greenvale Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78.

About Greenvale Energy

Greenvale Energy Ltd engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for hydrocarbons, copper, gold, and uranium, as well as other minerals, such as silver, bismuth, molybdenum, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company's principal projects include the Alpha Torbanite project located in Queensland; and the Georgina Basin IOCG project in the Northern Territory.

