Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in November

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCTF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
