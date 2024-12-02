Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

