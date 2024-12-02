Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 105.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth $3,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
AZEK Price Performance
AZEK stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $33.14 and a one year high of $54.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AZEK
The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
