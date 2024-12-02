Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Hiscox Stock Performance
Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.90.
About Hiscox
