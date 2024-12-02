Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

