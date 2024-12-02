Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,035,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,302,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 629,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 338,093 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 578,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 247,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 211,910 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $23.17 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

