Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,718 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.7% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

EPD opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.