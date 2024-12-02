Holocene Advisors LP Has $100.30 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,844 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $100,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

