Holocene Advisors LP Sells 133,449 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,449 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $142,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,419,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $522.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.21 and a 200-day moving average of $485.71. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

