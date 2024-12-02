Holocene Advisors LP Takes $89.79 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,245,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,790,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $69.69 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

