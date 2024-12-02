HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Up 53.1% in November

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMST. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $319,885.34. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $53,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,415.95. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 276.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 494.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 670,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 557,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

