Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.65% of Houlihan Lokey worth $180,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 399,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $219,362. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $189.09 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

