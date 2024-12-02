HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at $275,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of HSBC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $47.04. 556,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.