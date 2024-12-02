HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Boosted by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of HubSpot worth $169,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $720.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,670.46, a PEG ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.74. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $754.56.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

