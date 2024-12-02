Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 163.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $181.07 million, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 15,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $50,501.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,782.30. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,931 shares of company stock valued at $150,425. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

