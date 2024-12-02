Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Purchases 1,471 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director G Thompson Ellithorpe bought 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $14,401.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at $845,503.56. This trade represents a 1.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UBFO opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBFO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 171,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 130,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.