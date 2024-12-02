Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$25,725.57 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,978.89, for a total transaction of C$25,725.57.

On Tuesday, November 5th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 39 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,819.21, for a total value of C$70,949.19.

On Monday, September 16th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 9 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,666.98 per share, with a total value of C$15,002.82.

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,986.30 on Monday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$1,171.70 and a 12-month high of C$1,991.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,792.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,642.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

