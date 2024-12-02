Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 376 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total transaction of $520,168.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $542.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,211. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.03 and a 200-day moving average of $469.49.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

