Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $365,586.84 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pinterest Stock Performance
NYSE PINS opened at $30.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
