Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $365,586.84 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $30.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.