Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 23.1% in November

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INBP remained flat at $0.32 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,622. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.84%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

