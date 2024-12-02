Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in November

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll Price Performance

OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $2,943.50 during trading hours on Monday. Interroll has a 12-month low of $2,943.50 and a 12-month high of $2,943.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,943.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,004.76.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

