Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $542.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.50 and a twelve month high of $552.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,115. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,459 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

