Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Inventiva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inventiva from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Inventiva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVA

Inventiva Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,664. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.