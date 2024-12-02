Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

