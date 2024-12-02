Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.72. 11,345,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 13,529,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IREN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.