iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 10,714.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826,482 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $79,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $100.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $79.56 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

