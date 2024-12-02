iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 608060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% during the second quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

