iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,483,000 after buying an additional 72,631 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $79.32. 4,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,604. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

