iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

