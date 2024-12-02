iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

