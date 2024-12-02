iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.44 and last traded at $161.12, with a volume of 52043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.14.
iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
