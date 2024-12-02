iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.14 and last traded at $333.11, with a volume of 63109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $332.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.19 and its 200 day moving average is $306.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after acquiring an additional 348,824 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,074,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

