iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $402.19 and last traded at $402.11, with a volume of 91763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $398.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.86.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.