iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Atom Investors LP’s Largest Position

Atom Investors LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Atom Investors LP owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after acquiring an additional 49,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after buying an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,041,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,091,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $180.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.88 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.