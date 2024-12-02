iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.24 and last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 52958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

